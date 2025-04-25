Rishi Kapoor, in his autobiography, revealed that Sanjay Dutt wanted to hurt him. The late actor revealed that Dutt, along with Gulshan Grover, even reached his home to beat him up.

Bollywood is just all about glitz and glamour. We have heard stories about ugly fights and arguments between the actors and filmmakers that made headlines. Today we will discuss a fight which was caused because of an actress. Sanjay Dutt is lovingly known as Baba, and he's also called 'yaaron ka yaar'. However, there was a time when he lost his cool on a senior actor, and he wanted to beat him badly.

When Sanjay Dutt wanted to beat Rishi Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky (1981). His chemistry with actress Tina Munim was widely appreciated, and the prime reason behind this magic was his love for Tina. Reportedly, Tina and Sanjay were dating for some time, but then they broke up, reportedly due to his addiction. Tina was then linked with Rajesh Khanna, but eventually she married businessman Anil Ambani in February 1991.

During Dutt and Munim's dating, there were dating rumours of her with Rishi Kapoor. The Bobby actor was romantically linked with Tina, and these rumours irked Dutt to such an extent that he decided to beat Kapoor. The late actor revealed this incident in his autobiography Khullam Khulla, and stated that Dutt, along with Gulshan Grover, arrived at his home to beat him up.

Who saved Rishi Kapoor from Sanjay Dutt and Gulshan Grover?

Rishi Kapoor asserted that Dutt and Grover were furious when they arrived at his place. However, it was Neetu Kapoor who intervened and convinced them that Rishi was not involved with Tina. She sorted the difference, and that's how Neetu saved Rishi from the fury of Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt and his misfortune with love

In his career, Dutt fell in love several times. After Tina Munim, Sanjay married Richa Sharma in 1987, but she died of a brain tumour in 1996. In the mid-90s, he was also linked with Madhuri Dixit. In 1998, Dutt married Rhea Pillai, but they got divorced in 2008. In the same year, Dutt married Manyata Dutt (born Dilnawaz Sheikh). With Manyata, Dutt is blessed with twins, a boy, Shahraan and a girl, Iqra.