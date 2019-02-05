Sanjay Dutt gets nostalgic on Shamshera sets on reuniting with his 'Agneepath' director

Sanjay Dutt, who has been extremely busy shooting for his multiple projects this year, feels nostalgic on the sets of Shamshera. The actor who has previously worked with Karan Malhotra, was seen sharing a good rapport with him and the duo relived their memories of working on Agneepath.

The actor who is reuniting with filmmaker Karan Malhotra after seven years for the film Shamshera has been looking forward to working with him ever since their first film. After the box office success of Agneepath, which saw Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of Kancha Cheena, the actor is now set to create another memorable character with Karan Malhotra's directorial.

Sanjay Dutt and Karan Malhotra share a special bond that developed while working on Agneepath and both have been thinking of working together for long. So, when Shamshera fell in place they were quite excited.

One of the days on the sets of Shamshera, the duo was seen sharing a hearty laugh reliving their memories of working on Agneepath. They flipped through photographs taken on sets of the film and were heard talking about it too. Both got emotional and it seemed like two long lost friends meeting after ages. Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the actor has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances from him.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a jam-packed month scheduled as the actor is shooting for films like Torbaaz, Kalank, Sadak 2, Panipat and Shamshera.