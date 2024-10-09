Sanjay Dutt has been married thrice with Richa Sharma, Riya Pillai, and Maanayata Dutt. On Wednesday, a video went viral in which the actor was seen taking pheras. Read on to know more about the clip.

Sanjay Dutt has exchanged the wedding vows once again. On Wednesday, October 9, a video went viral in which the 65-year-old actor was seen taking pheras with a woman. Sanjay has been married thrice. In 1987, he married Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to brain tumour. In 1998, he tied the knot with Riya Pillai, who was an air hostess and model. The two parted ways in 2008. The same year in Goa, he married Maanayata Dutt, whose real name is Dilnawaz Sheikh.

However, the Rocky star hasn't married for the fourth time. In the viral clip, the actor was seen taking pheras with his wife Maanayata Dutt. The video showed Sanjay Dutt in a saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama and a towel, while Manyata Dutt wore white and plain clothes. The pheras were reportedly taken as a part of a pooja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai. Maanayata even shared a picture of the pooja ceremony on her Instagram Story. The picture features the couple sitting together for the puja.

Sanjay and Maanayata, who tied the knot in 2008, became proud parents to the twins named Shahraan and Iqra in 2010. Sanjay's family moved to Dubai before the first lockdown in 2020, and have been living there since then. Maanayata has been with Sanjay through thick and thin as she has lent support to her husband during his jail term and his fight with lung cancer back in 2020.

The actor's life hasn't been a bed of roses, the actor has committed a lot of mistakes, and has paid heavily for it. His life has been documented in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer biopic Sanju which had its fair share of criticism, but went on to become a blockbuster. The 2018 release was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who helmed Dutt in the critically acclaimed Munna Bhai films.

