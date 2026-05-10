Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on Mother's Day, pours his heart out in remembrance of mom Nargis Dutt: 'I wish you were here with me'

As the world celebrates the contribution of mothers with Mother's Day, Sanjay Dutt remembered his mumma, Nargis Dutt, penning a heartfelt note about the void he's feeling with her absence.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Nargis Dutt, through a heartfelt Instagram post. Posting a carousel of nostalgic black-and-white photographs, the veteran actor reflected on the deep bond he continues to share with his mother, who passed away in 1981. Alongside the images, he wrote, "Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you, mom."

The photo series offered rare glimpses into Sanjay Dutt's childhood. One striking image showed a smiling young Sanjay in Nargis' arms, while other candid moments captured the warmth, affection, and closeness they shared as mother and son.

Mother's Day is a special occasion dedicated to honouring mothers, motherhood, and the invaluable influence of mother figures in our lives. It is a day to express gratitude for their unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and the vital role they play in shaping our character and society.

The tribute once again highlighted the lasting emotional influence of Nargis Dutt, not only as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actresses, but also as a guiding presence in Sanjay Dutt's life decades after her passing.

On the professional front, Aakhri Sawal will mark Sanjay Dutt's next theatrical release. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Nitu Chandra, and Tridha Choudhury.

The makers have emphasized accessibility, announcing that the film will release with integrated Indian Sign Language (ISL) support for deaf audiences, while accessibility options for visually impaired viewers are also being planned.

Presented and produced by Nikhil Nanda alongside Sanjay Dutt, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 15 in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.