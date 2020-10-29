Sanjay Dutt flaunts platinum blonde hair in latest photos, looks fit as a fiddle; pics inside

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently revealed in a social media post that he is now cancer-free, was snapped flaunting his platinum blonde hair by a close friend and celebrity hairstylist Hakim Alim.

The 61-year-old star, who is currently spending time with his family, has opted for a new look, apparently, to celebrate his recovery.

Snapshots posted by the actor`s close friend, hairstylist Hakim Alim, on social media show Sanjay Dutt looking fit as a fiddle. The highlight of his new look being a short-cropped platinum blonde hairdo. The look is completed with a stylishly maintained beard.

In the photographs posted on the Hakim Alim's verified Instagram page, Dutt can be seen looking handsome as ever sporting designer shades, ear stud and a blue t-shirt. He can be seen flashing his arm tattoos too.

"Dutt`s The Way ... AHAA-AHAA The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair Done By Shariq & Rhea: Hair Artists @Salon Hakim`s Aalim," wrote Alim, as a caption to the pictures that he posted on his account.

On October 21, Sanjay Dutt put out a post on his social media handle to announce that he has recovered from his recent health scare.

He wrote, "The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family."

He also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their constant support and well-wishes. He wrote, "This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

It was back in August that Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that he was taking a break from work for medical reasons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has 'Shamshera', 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'Prithviraj' in his kitty.