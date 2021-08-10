Sanjay Dutt drops throwback photo with daughter Trishala on her birthday, calls her a 'wonderful gift'

Actor Sanjay Dutt wished his daughter Trishala a happy birthday with an emotional post on social media. He shared a childhood photo of hers, calling her a 'wonderful gift', and stating that the physical distance has not been a hindrance in their relationship, in fact, it has strengthened their bond.

In the caption, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl!”

Days ago, Trishala who is currently enjoying a lavish vacation in Hawaii, set the internet ablaze with her stunning photos. Trishala on Sunday (August 8) shared a fresh photo on her Instagram handle that is set the internet on fire.

In the photo, Trishala looked smoking hot in a white coloured bikini as she sat atop a platform in the middle of the swimming pool. Behind her is a beautiful fountain with water gushing out of it. Trishala looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed with her locks open. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “night swim.” Have a look at her post here:

As for Sanjay Dutt, on the work front, he will be next seen in 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Shamshera', 'Toolsidas Junior' and 'Bhuj'.