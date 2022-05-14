Sanjay Dutt discloses why his wife and kids moved to Dubai

Credit: Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

KGF Chapter 2 actor Sanjay Dutt has grabbed everyone’s attention with his performance in Yash starrer film. Meanwhile, the actor’s wife Maanayata and their twins have moved to Dubai during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sanjay Dutt has now talked about the same and said it was not planned, but their happiness matters the most. While speaking to The Times of India, the actor stated that his family loves staying in Dubai. His kids like their school and their activities there. His wife’s business is also settled there. However, sending them to Dubai was not planned, it just clicked and they went.

Sanjay further mentioned that he is happy that his kids are studying there, his wife also has her own things to do in Dubai. He revealed that he spends most of his time with his family in Dubai when he is not engaged with professional commitments. On being asked if he misses them, the actor replied that he came around when he saw them happy, his daughter is ‘learning to play the piano, she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics.’ His ‘son plays for a junior professional football team.’ He mentioned, “Their happiness is above everything else for me.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Prithviraj which will also star Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhilllar. Based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film explores the life of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori.

From the trailer, it seems that the period action war drama will be an unforgettable experience for the audience. The 2 minutes and 53-second video is packed with breathtaking visuals and action-packed scenes with an exhilarating score composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.