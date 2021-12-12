Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt sets internet on fire in black monokini, shares sizzling pics

Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, recently shared an extremely gorgeous photo of herself in a sultry black monokini and a large hat, looking perfect for a beach day.

She's now on vacation in Caribe, USA, and we love her in this swimsuit. With over 575k Instagram followers, Sanjay Dutt's daughter has become a social media celebrity.

Take a look at the photo here-

Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, enjoys communicating with her admirers on social media. She recently had an Instagram Ask Me Anything session with her friends and followers, where she addressed questions about her personal life. She revealed everything about her life, from her superstar father's legacy to her hobbies. Her response to a fan's question regarding her wedding preparations, though, attracted fan's attention. "Dating in this age is a disaster," Trishala added, adding that she is looking for a "proper gentleman" to marry.

Trishala Dutt frequently holds AMA sessions with her Instagram followers. She was asked about her wedding preparations by one of her fans. Replying to the same, Trishala said, "Ohhhhh. It's so hard lol. It's so hard. For those of you who are single in 2021, you know what I'm talking about. And for those who have been married for 5+ years, you have absolutely no idea what I'm talking about."