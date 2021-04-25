'Today, he's married with children': Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt pens about her longest relationship

Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma, Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist by profession. She is based out of New York and often conducts Instagram session to help people seeking advice on mental health, relationships and more. On Saturday night, Trishala asked her followers if they have any queries on infidelity and she was flooded with innumerable questions and people seeking help.

One of the users asked Dutt if she has been cheated on, to which she replied, "Yes". When asked about her longest relationship, Trishala revealed seven years and shared, "I won’t get into major details on why it ended but let’s just say we decided to mutually part ways. He was ready for a life at the time I was not and we had many, many differences that accumulated over the years."

She added, "In a nutshell - we both grew apart. It happens. Today, he’s married with children and I wish him all the best."

Another user asked Trishala, "Would you personally ever forgive someone who cheated on you? Or go back to an ex?" Here's what she replied:

Earlier, during an Instagram session, Trishala had hinted about her relationship gone wrong by stating, "He quietly isolated me from my friends without me realizing it. Anytime I would go out, I would text him when I got home and he would send me a passive-aggressive text stating ‘oh, someone got home late’ (wink emoji) insinuating maybe I was doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing."