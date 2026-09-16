Sanjay Dutt comes to injured paparazzo’s aid, promises help; fans praise his gesture: Watch

Sanjay Dutt paused outside Rahul Kanal’s residence on Ganesh Chaturthi to check on an injured photographer and assured him that he would personally follow up.

Sanjay Dutt has once again won praise from fans for his kind gesture towards a member of the paparazzi. The actor was spotted in Mumbai while visiting politician Rahul Kanal’s residence on Ganesh Chaturthi to seek Bappa’s blessings.

As Sanjay was leaving the venue, he noticed that one of the photographers had suffered an injury. Instead of walking past, the actor stopped and asked him what had happened.

‘Kaisa hai tu?’ Sanjay asks photographer

A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media. Before getting into his car, Sanjay asked the photographer, “Kaisa hai tu? (How are you?)”

The photographer told him that he had been involved in an accident after an auto-rickshaw driver hit his bike.

Sanjay then asked him to get in touch with Gaurav Dubey, who is believed to be the actor’s manager. When the photographer said that Gaurav did not answer his calls, Sanjay assured him that he would personally follow up.

“Main karta hu (I'll call),” Sanjay told him before leaving.

The actor then headed to Antilia to attend the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations.

Fans praise Sanjay’s gesture

The interaction received a warm response from social media users, who praised Sanjay for taking the time to check on the injured photographer.

When Sanjay Dutt once helped a paparazzo

This is not the first time Sanjay has been remembered for helping a photographer. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla had previously shared an incident from several years ago in which the actor came to his rescue.

During an online interaction in 2024, a Reddit user asked Varinder about his best and worst celebrity encounter. Recalling an incident from around 10-15 years earlier, Varinder said he accidentally crashed his Maruti Zen into a vanity van being used by Sanjay’s production team.

“Long back, 10-15 years back, I, by mistake, went and hit my Maruti Zen into a vanity van hired by the production team for Sanjay Dutt. Vanity van got serious scratches, it was an expensive DC-designed car. The crew of the vanity van and production guys surrounded me, but Sanjay Dutt came out, and he literally saved me. He told them whatever the damage was, he will personally pay it.”

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal, which released in theatres on May 15, 2026.

He also made a cameo appearance alongside Salman Khan in 7 Dogs, which premiered in the Middle East before its release in India.

Sanjay is now preparing for Khalnayak Returns, an action thriller that serves as a sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak.