Sanjay Dutt BREAKS SILENCE on Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' being an attempt to whitewash his image

'I have told the truth and the truth has been accepted by India..." says Sanjay Dutt...

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 12:49 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic has been shattering records at the box office left, right and centre. While a large section of the masses have appreciated movie for Ranbir's brilliant portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's character, the father-son relationship and the bond of friendship as shown in the film, a section of the critics have also criticised Sanju with some of them claiming it to be an attempt to whitewash Dutt's image

The director, Rajkumar Hirani has also been accused of making the film in order to portray him as a victim of circumstances, who made mistakes and made a series of wrong choices in life, but is nevertheless a good person at heart. Now, finally Sanjay Dutt has reacted to the allegations of Sanju being an attempt to portray him in a 'Munna Bhai' way and an exercise to clean his image in an interview with India Today TV. He rubbished the accusations saying that an amout of about Rs 30-40 crore was too much to be spent on changing somebody's image. 

He says, "I just want to say that Munna Bhai was already made, that avatar was already out. I don't think anyone would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of an amount. I have told the truth and the truth has been accepted by India, and the box office collection shows that." He also added that he's happy that others are learning from the mistakes that he made. 

When asked if it's the real Sanjay Dutt that has been portrayed in the film, the actor said that he's never been a dark person. The actor says, "Why do you think so many people love me? There is nothing dark about me. Growing up the way I did - it was no different than a usual teenager or youngster.mThere was nothing special about being Mr Sunil Dutt's son. I made mistakes - a little more. I even went to jail for it which I don't regret."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju is racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the ticket windows. While Ranbir Kapoor is now shooting for Brahmastra, Sanjay Dutt will now be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. 

