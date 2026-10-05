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Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on backlash for saying 'I don't feel peace' in India, calls it 'scripted conversation': 'It was never my intention to....'

Sanjay Dutt has hurt sentiments of Indians by saying that he 'doesn't feel peace' in the country anymore. Sanjay issued a clarification. But he didn't apologise for his remark

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 08:12 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on backlash for saying 'I don't feel peace' in India, calls it 'scripted conversation': 'It was never my intention to....'
Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Screengrab)
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Sanjay Dutt has issued statements in clarification of his 'I don't feel in India' remark, calling it a part of a scripted conversation and unintentional in hurting sentiments. After facing a massive backlash online for his big statement on Shekhar Suman's chat show, Sanjay decided to put an end to the hate and gave it back in Gandhigiri. On Sunday night, the Munna Bhai actor dropped two tweets, explaining his intention and the idea behind the statement. Although Sanjay issued a clarification, he didn't apologise for hurting or offending people. He rather explained the thought process for making such a statement. 

Sanjay Dutt admits his statement was scripted? 

In his tweet, Sanju stated that his words were interpreted in the wrong way. He wrote, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of 'Gandhigiri,' which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context." He shared the same statement in another tweet, but in Hindi.

Netizens support Sanjay Dutt for his statement? 

The clarification from Dutt went viral. But did the netizens forget and move on? A netizen wrote, "I am surprised to see you are apologizing for saying the truth. You didn't even take anyone's name. That means people criticizing you know what their paw paw does! There was a time when comedians used to mock MMS and SG without any trouble. This is new India." Another netizen wrote, "Don’t worry, we are with you. If some people can’t handle such humour, then how can we expect them to handle complex situations…. Laga raho munna bhai. We need Munna Bhai Politician 2 movie." One of the netizens wrote, "These messages are enough, sir, to understand how peace is important to you. We respect that; don't care about these trolls. These andhbkhts are like Pakistanis."

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