Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reunite for new film, first look revealed; fans wonder if it is Munnabhai 3

An intriguing first look of a new film starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi was unveiled on Thursday. The two actors are reuniting several years after their pairing was seen in the Munnabhai series. And with the new announcement keeping the title and details under wraps, many fans assumed the duo was returning for the third instalment of the film.

The image of the first look was shared by Three Dimension Motion Pictures, Dutt’s production house, on social media on Thursday afternoon. The poster shows Dutt and Warsi standing in a lock up behind bars, wearing prison clothes. They look into the camera with pensive expression on their faces. The poster suggests the film is a comedy but a title has not been announced yet. The film will be directed by Siddhant Sachdev and release in theatres later this year.

SANJAY DUTT - ARSHAD WARSI REUNITE FOR SANJAY DUTT’S PRODUCTION… #SanjayDutt and #ArshadWarsi - the smash-hit pair of #Munnabhai series - reunite for a new film, not titled yet… #SanjayDutt will produce the film, which will be directed by #SidhaantSachdev. pic.twitter.com/3dgp8oK7LI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2023

Reacting to the poster, one fan wrote, “For a moment I thought this is Munnabhai 3 announcement.” Another commented, “Everyone thinking this is Munnabhai but they would announce title if it was.” Other fans said they were just happy to see the two actors collaborate again even if it wasn’t for the Munnabhai series. “Laurel Hardy of Indian films. Both make inspirational hilarious acts,” read one tweet.

Munnabhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released in 2003 and was a box office success. A sequel, Lage Raho Munnabhai, saw Dutt and Warsi reprise their roles of Munna and Circuit, in 2006. It was also a commercial success. A third film titled Munnabhai Chale America was announced a few years later but never took off. There have been attempts to revive the series in the interim.

The new project, however, many not be connected with Munnabhai. The film is a fresh story as per information received and will build on the comic timing and chemistry of the two actors.