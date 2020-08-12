Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Sadak 2' trailer gets brutally trolled, garners more dislikes than likes on YouTube

Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Sadak 2 trailer released today. The Mahesh Bhatt film's trailer, as soon as it released, was subject to several trolls rejecting the film especially amid the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

The film which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, as soon as its trailer released on YouTube started garnering dislikes from fans. Currently, Sadak 2 trailer has 3.5 million+ views, however, the dislikes on it are 1.9 million which is 19 lakh.

Speaking about the trailer, Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak. The trailer starts with Sanjay Dutt's character talking to the photo frame of Pooja Bhatt who seems to have passed away. He is avenging her death and still owns a car service company (he was a cab driver in the first film).

Enters Alia Bhatt who is on a path to expose fake gurus while burning the big cutout of Makarand Deshpande and together they embark on a journey wherein they pickup Aditya Roy Kapur, who is just released from the jail.

Sadak 2 stars Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Akshay Anand in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mahesh Bhatt who returns to direction after two decades and produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

The music for the film is composed by Jeet Gannguli, Ankit Tiwari, Samidh Mukherjee, Urvi, Suniljeet. Sadak 2 also reunites the team of Kalank including Sanjay, Alia, and Aditya after a year. While Pooja and Dutt will be seen together nearly after three decades.