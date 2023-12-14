Sanjana Sanghi says she finds box office pressure maddening: 'It takes away the power of the film' | Exclusive

Sanjana Sanghi talks about her new release Kadak Singh and how she prefers an OTT release over theatrical.

It has been a brief but eventful career so far for Sanjana Sanghi. The actress is four films old (as a lead actor) and has seen her share of theatrical and direct-to-OTT releases. Her new film Kadak Singh released on streaming platform Zee5 last week. The actress spoke about the film, her role, and the ‘bliss’ of an OTT release in an exclusive chat with DNA.

Talking about her role and equation with co-star Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana says, “I was lucky to have attended a workshop at Pankaj ji’s house for two weeks before the release of the film. The workshop was not about the film. There were other actors from outside the film too. But it gave me a chance to understand the character and develop a rapport with him. That foundation was there.”

Kadak Singh released on OTT, to largely positive reviews. The actress says she prefers streaming releases over theatrical, which leaves her more anxious. Sanjana explains, “The absolute joy and pleasure of an OTT release is unmatched. Box office pressure makes me mad, because I feel it takes away the power of the film to speak. The number starts dictating whether it was a good film or not. I don’t think a box office number is ever reflective necessarily of a good film.”

Sanjana says that OTT has allowed word of mouth to dictate whether a film is good or not. “When it (a film) releases, it is about who liked it and who didn’t. Having constructive conversations is easier on the head and the heart,” she says.

Kadak Singh, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev, is currently streaming on Zee5.