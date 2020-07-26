Sanjana Sanghi responds to Kangana Ranaut's 'late reaction' remark on #MeToo allegations on Sushant Singh Rajput

After Kangana Ranaut's statement on Sanjana Sanghi taking her 'sweet time' to clarify '#MeToo' allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput, the Dil Bechara debutante has responded to it. For the uninitiated, the Team Kangana Ranaut actor had tweeted, "Many blinds claimed that Sushant raped Sanjana, such news about her harassment were common in those days. Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify? Why she never spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he was alive? @mumbaipolice can investigate."

Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, Sanjana has responded to this during an interaction with a portal. She stated, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I've given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn't late, nobody is in authority to decide what's late and what's not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."

Sanjana had released a statement a few days after the report and Sushant had also shared screenshots of his conversation with her.

She further said, "So, we shouldn't disregard the #MeToo movement by calling it 'Me Too' because Me Too is when there's an actual issue. But when two people are trying to say there's no issue, that's not called the Me Too movement that's rumour mockery and that shows the power of unethical reporting."

Sanjana concluded by saying, "I am a student of journalism, I've studied at Delhi University and that's not the journalism I was taught. So, I don't see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me."