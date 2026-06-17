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Sania Mirza to make OTT debut? As Farah Khan's takes over Lock Upp, her best friend to feature in Kunal Kemmu's Alliance? Here's what we know

June will have two captive reality shows, competing on different OTT platforms. If Netflix has Lock Upp 2, Prime Video will come up with Kunal Kemmu's Alliance. Read on to know more about them and their potential contestants.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 04:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sania Mirza to make OTT debut? As Farah Khan's takes over Lock Upp, her best friend to feature in Kunal Kemmu's Alliance? Here's what we know
Sania Mirza, Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram)
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June 2026 will end on a competitive note. On one side, Netflix will bring the second season of Lock Upp. On the other side, Prime Video will be bringing a new reality show, Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. Lock Upp will stream from June 27, 2026, and Alliance will start from June 26, 2026. Lock Upp will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Whereas, Farah's best friend, former Tennis player Sania Mirza, is expected to join Alliance. As per the information we got from our sources, Sania has been approached to participate in Kunal Kemmu's show, and she's expected to join the show. 

Apart from Sania, who are the other contestants of Alliance? 

If Sania agrees to Alliance, it will mark her debut in a captive reality show. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. Apart from Sania, Alliance will have actors and popular celebrities from different media. Popular TV actor Kushal Tandon (Bigg Boss 13, Beyhadh) and Bollywood actor Daisy Shah are among the confirmed participants of Alliance. 

What is Alliance? 

Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol, with the adaptation produced by Banijay Asia. Kunal Kemmu steps into a never-before-seen avatar, taking on the role of host for the very first time with Alliance. This game format brings together 16 contestants who enter the game as duos, but quickly discover that no alliance is permanent. In a game where every alliance can be an advantage or turn into a roadblock, only one contestant will survive to be the ultimate winner.

Spanning 42 episodes across six weeks, Alliance will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting June 26. On the other side, Lock Upp 2 will be starting from June 27, giving tough competition on OTT.

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