Sania Mirza's son Izhaan to be launched by Farah Khan? The former Tennis player made a big reveal in her latest vlog.

Former tennis player Sania Mirza was recently the guest of Farah Khan's cooking vlog, and she was joined by her sister Anam and her son Izhaan. During the interaction, Sania made a funny but big revelation. She said that when Izhaan was born, Farah told her that he would be launched in Bollywood by her.

Sania went on to share that Farah even gave him a signing amount of Rs 10. Farah also Izhaan, "Don’t forget I will be launching you. Tu mera hero (You are going to be my hero)." Sania added, “Not a lot of you must know this story… when she first came to see him, she gave him a Rs 10 note and she said, ‘I am going to launch you’. " Later Farhan kissed Izhaan, and he pretended to cry, and then teased her. Seeing his mischievous behaviour, she said, "The signing amount didn’t go waste."

Farah and Sania share a great bond, and she also considers Izhaan as her nephew. The Main Hoon Na director playfully urged Izhaan to kiss her on the cheek before handing a ball to him. As Izhaan was trying to snatch the ball from Farah, she instantly said, “First you have to give me a kiss, you know that." Sania added, “Or give a hug." Farah then said, “Come on, do a Udit ji on me!", leaving Sania in splits.

For the unvesed, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her ex-husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. They welcomed Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018. However, Sania and Shoaib got separated and they confirmed their separation in January 2024. The six-year-old Izhaan is currently living with Sania.