Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi's marriage is in TROUBLE due to THIS actress, insider reveals wrestler is 'quite serious' about her

Amid the troubled marriage and separation rumours of Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi, there have been rumours of the wrestler's link-up with Nikita Rawal. A source reportedly confirmed that they are much very serious about each other.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:33 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

It's been a few months since wrestler-actor Sangram Singh has been making headlines over his troubled marriage with Payal Rohtagi. The actress even resigned from her post in Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, which led to rumours of separation. Although Sangram snubbed the divorce rumours on social media, and even to us. Now it seems like there is someone else in the life of Singh, and he's more than friends with her. 

Social media users spotted affection between Sangram Singh and actress Nikita Rawal. Buzz around their rumoured romance intensified when users noticed Sangram dropping heart emojis on Nikita’s Instagram posts. Amid the dating speculations, a source close to the duo revealed to IANS that both Nikita and Sangram have been very careful about their relationship and that they are 'quite serious' about each other. The insider said, "Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.” The source further revealed that the two have been seeing each other for the past six months. What began as a low-key connection has gradually blossomed into a deeper relationship.

Back in July, Payal Rohatgi stepped down as Director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation and shared a cryptic post online, hinting at possible trouble in their marriage. Payal also posted the picture of a resignation letter with the caption, “Sometimes peace looks like distance. In the hashtag, she mentioned ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon.” Following her exit, Sangram’s sister Sunita Kumari took over the role of director and has since been working closely with him.

For the unversed, in December 2024, speculation about trouble in Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh’s marriage surfaced online after a video of the couple arguing went viral. The clip showed the actress accusing the wrestler of mistreating her due to her inability to conceive.

(With inputs from IANS)

