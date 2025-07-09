Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi: 'This is her decision and I...'

Sangram Singh reacted to the rumours of his divorce from Payal Rohatgi, and also talked about her decision to resign from his charitable foundation. Sangram clarified that he and Payal are still together and requested not to believe in such rumours.

Wrestler, actor, and entrepreneur Sangram Singh have now reacted to the rumours of his divorce from his wife Payal Rohatgi. Recently, Payal resigned from the post of director at Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, and it sparked fuel about all is not well in paradise. However, now Sangram has put rumours to rest and confirmed that they're still together.

"We've been together for 14 years, and will always be": Sangram Singh

It has been 3 years since Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi got married and like every year, this year too, both of them do not want to leave any stone unturned to make this day a memorable one. Recently, Payal Rohatgi resigned from the post of director of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation on her social media, and rumours started flying in the media corridors about whether these two are heading towards divorce. Putting an end to all these rumours, Sangram Singh said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours”.

Sangram on Payal's decision to resign from his foundation

As for Payal Rohatgi resigning from Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, Sangram said, "This is Payal ji's decision and I respect her decision. Both of us have a different approach towards work. In such a situation, whatever Payal ji must have thought, she must have done it for the better. I wouldn't stop her. She is free to make her own decisions. There is no one wrong here. Every person is different".

Who will replace Payal Rohatgi at Sangram Singh's foundation?

However, after Payal Rohatgi's resignation from the post of director at Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, Sangram Singh's elder sister, Sunita Kumari, will be its new director, who will work for this foundation along with Sangram Singh. Sangram Singh's dream is to take this charitable foundation to a point where more and more poor and helpless children can get help and education. This foundation helps more than a hundred and seventy-five needy children for their education.