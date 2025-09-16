Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal: 'We have met just 3–4 times, and...'

Sangram Singh has finally broken the silence on the link-up rumours with Nikita Rawal and revealed if he's really cheating with Payal Rohatgi.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 09:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Nikita Rawal: 'We have met just 3–4 times, and...'
Sangram Singh with Nikita Rawal
Sportsperson, actor, and wrestler Sangram Singh, who is driven by a deep passion to serve the country, has expressed shock at recent media reports linking him with actress Nikita Rawal. Known for treating his work as worship, Sangram says he was taken aback when his goodwill was misrepresented through such unfounded rumours.

Clarifying his stand, Sangram Singh said, “Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as ‘Sir,’ and I respectfully call her ‘Ji.’ Beyond that, I don’t know her much.”

Also read: Sangram Singh BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi, their viral argument video: 'Aadmi bechara hota hai..' | Exclusive

The wrestler further added, “I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumours are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don’t waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December.”

Addressing other recent controversies, Sangram Singh remarked, “There were even false reports about my divorce recently, which made me sad. It feels like I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news should not be published without my confirmation. Please look at my work. Very soon, I will also be seen in a big film. My only aim is to contribute positively to the country. And I categorically deny any rumours of an affair with any actress."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
