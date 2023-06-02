Sangeeta Bijlani stuns in sexy black monokini in viral video from Miss Universe 1980, fans say 'Salman was a lucky man'

Sangeeta Bijlani at Miss Universe 1980

A video from the 1980 Miss Universe pageant has surfaced on the internet and it features former beauty queen and actress Sangeeta Bijlani, representing India, during the swimsuit round. The video, shared by a fan page last month, recently went viral with a lot of fans marvelling at how good Sangeeta looked and joking how lucky actor Salman Khan was. Salman famously dated Sangeeta in the 80s when they were both models.

The video was shared in May by Instagram account Pageant Chronicles Blue. The caption reads: “@sangeetabijlani9 during preliminary swimsuit presentation of Miss Universe 1980. Sangeeta Bijlani won Miss India 1980 & represented India at Miss Universe 1980.” The video shows Sangeeta, dressed in a black one-piece swimsuit with the India sash across her torso, walk towards the centre stage and then pose. The camera angle shifts to give a frontal view as Sangeeta poses.

As the video went viral, several fans shared it across platforms. Sangeeta herself took notice and dropped a comment. “Omggg, this is completely nostalgic,” wrote the 62-year-old. Many fans complimented Sangeeta and others also joked about her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan. One comment read, “Salman is one lucky man.” Another wrote, “You look like Indian Lynda Carter.”

Sangeeta did not place at the 1980 Miss Universe but the Best National Costume Award in the pageant that took place in South Korea. She eventually started her acting career in 1988 with the film Qatil and went on to appear in several hits like Tridev, Hathyar, and Jurm. She gave up acting after her marriage to cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin with her last appearance in ABCD (1997).

Salman and Sangeeta dated for a few years from 1986 before he had made his film debut. Sangeeta and Salman continue to be friends and were recently clicked sharing a warm hug when the actress had visited him on his 57th birthday.