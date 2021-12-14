Sangeeta Bijlani dances on dhol beats, grooves to 'Gud Naal Ishq Mitha' - WATCH

Former Bollywood actress and Miss India 1980 winner, Sangeeta Bijlani, who recently expressed her desire to make a comeback onscreen, has been making headlines for all the right reasons.

On Monday, Sangeeta took to her Instagram handle to share a video clip from one of the weddings she recently attended. Dressed in a dazzling black saree, Sangeeta Bijlani is seen having a gala time grooving to 'Gud Naal Ishq Mitha' and dancing her heart out on dhol beats.

"Gudd naal ishq mitha oh ho…….Dancing the night away at the Sangeet………..a," Sangeeta caption her video:

Check out the video here:

Last month, Sangeeta hit headlines after she appeared at former boyfriend Salman Khan's film 'Antim: The Final Truth' special screening in Mumbai. Sangeeta was seen looking stunning dressed in a black top and a silver mini skirt. She sure set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling hot look.

Sangeeta Bijlani made her debut in Bollywood in 1988 with 'Qatil' and also appeared in films such as 'Tridev', 'Hathyar', and 'Yodha'. She was involved with Salman Khan for almost a decade and reportedly was on the verge of getting married to the superstar. However, Sangeeta ended up marrying former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quitting Hindi film industry. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.