Sandeepa Dhar reacts to ‘The Kashmir Files’, says ‘there is still no justice for us’

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released in theatres on March 11th. The film, which debuted on a small number of screens in India, gained traction thanks to positive word of mouth, and the number of screens was later raised across the country due to demand. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others star in the film, which tells the narrative of the Kashmiri Pandits' escape during the Kashmir Insurgency. Several film industry artists have also appreciated the picture.

"As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her ‘Panun kashir’ (my Kashmir). This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It's been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. this is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet,only a film, there is still no justice for us," she added.

"Thank you Vivek Agnihotri for showing the world the truth. And hats off to the entire cast brilliantly headed by Anupam ji," she concluded.

For the unversed, The film just made box office history with a day 8 total of 19.15 crores, which, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, is on par with Baahubali 2's day 8 total of 19.75 crores. He also stated that The Kashmir Files had a bigger day 8 box office collection than Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' (18.59 crore).

On Saturday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a Facebook post on his Twitter account stating that even though he agrees with the point expressed in the post, it does not help the Pandits either. In his tweet, he wrote, "Hatred divides and kills. Kashmiris need justice. All need to be heard helped and healed."