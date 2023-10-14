Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

Sandeepa Dhar revisited her Srinagar home after 30 years. The actress was in tears while giving a virtual tour of her beautiful home from where her family was 'forced' to evacuate overnight.

Actress Sandeepa Dhar had an emotional homecoming moment after she visited her abandoned home in Srinagar, Kashmir. On Saturday, Sandeepa shared a video on her X (formerly Twitter) in which she was seen giving a virtual tour of her house. Sandeepa had tears in her eyes while she was sharing her childhood memories with the house. Sandeepa also plucked an apple from a tree, planted near her duplex house.

In the video, Sandeepa revealed that she has returned to the home after 30 years after her family was “forced” to evacuate it overnight. Sandeepa Dhar was born in Srinagar in a Kashmiri Pandit family. Sharing the video on X, Sandeepa wrote, "30 years back, my family was forced to run overnight from Srinagar, Kashmir. So we packed whatever we could in just 1 suitcase & fled. And now, 30 years later we returned to whatever remains of our home. The empty house stands & What remains are the memories that we had made almost 3 decades ago. And this time we don’t have to run. Hopefully never ever!"

Soon after Sandeepa shared the video, several netizens consoled the actress. An internet user wrote, "This is an eye-opener for many." Another internet user wrote, "It's a surprise that the house wasn't encroached on by others ... warna koi na koi kabza jama leta hai aisi situations mein, good wishes to you! shubham bhavatuh!" One of the internet users wrote, "I can feel your pain and loss."

Sandeepa, on her work front, was last seen in Netflix’s acclaimed series, Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Mai: A Mother’s Rage, and in the Imtiaz Ali-created show Dr Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya.