Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Gautam Adani inches closer to rival Mukesh Ambani, Adani group behind by just Rs…

Meet man who became hero due to lack of money, made film for Rs 7 crore, it earned Rs 400 crore, he is now…

Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

In the Animal post-credits sequence, Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinted at the film's sequel called the Animal Park, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor in a double role.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the man of the moment as his latest release Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, has taken the nation by storm. The hyperviolent crime saga, which revolves around a father son bond carved in blood, is unstoppable at the box office as it has earned Rs 500 crore gross at the global box office. It has also earned Rs 300 crore in India and is set to become the highest-grossing Ranbir Kapoor film surpassing his 2018 biographical drama Sanju, in which he essayed Sanjay Dutt.

During the Animal promotions, while speaking with the Telugu entertainment website idlebrain.com, Sandeep had said that he and Ranbir has already talked about another 'very dark' idea and will collaborate on the same if Animal succeeds. "By God's grace if Animal works, it will for sure, I will go deeper into storytelling and character exploration. Me and Ranbir have another idea to work together, it is very dark. We thought if this works, we should definitely dive into the darkness", the director said.

Sandeep hinted at the sequel in the Animal post-credits sequence, which he called Animal Park. The blockbuster film ended with the introduction of the professional butcher Aziz Haque, played by Ranbir Kapoor himself in a double role, in an extremely violent scene. Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh killed Aziz's brothers Abrar Haque and Asrar Haque (essayed by Bobby Deol and Babloo Prithiveeraj respectively) to protect his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, in Animal and now, Aziz wants to inflict his revenge on Ranvijay and his family.

With Animal becoming a huge blockbuster, we would have to wait and see if Sandeep Reddy Vanga unleashes Ranbir's beast in double roles in Animal Park or he has another darker story in mind for the Kapoor scion.

