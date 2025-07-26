Sandeep Reddy Vanga's BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, says he regrets...: 'I came under pressure...'

In a recent chat with Vijay Deverakonda and Kingdom director Gowtham Tinnanuri, Vanga revealed that he was not entirely happy with the final cut of the film. Vanga also opened up about facing external and internal pressure just days before Animal's theatrical release.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, not only became a blockbuster hit but was also 2023's most-talked-about film. Animal was a superhit at the box office, with audiences appreciating the storyline, acting, and direction to no end. But, if you ask the Animal's director, there is one lingering regret that he has regarding the film.

What does Sandeep Reddy Vanga regret about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

In a recent chat with Vijay Deverakonda and Kingdom director Gowtham Tinnanuri, Vanga revealed that he was not entirely happy with the final cut of the film. Vanga also opened up about facing external and internal pressure just days before Animal's theatrical release.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was quoted as saying, "What happened was, the first cut of Animal was 3 hours and 45 minutes, and the next cut — my satisfactory cut — was 3 hours and 30 minutes. I came under pressure seven days before release, I edited out like seven minutes."

Vanga said that he, to this date, regrets cutting out those 7 minutes of Animal. "It was a good cut," he admitted, “but I regret it."

How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Animal earn at the box office?

Animal was released with its final runtime of over three hours, but despite that, Ranbir Kapoor's film proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. It was both a critical and a commercial success. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, Animal earned over Rs 900 crores at the box office worldwide.

