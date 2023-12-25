Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 600000 crore firm loses major Rs 12500 deal, bad news comes after…

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Sakshi Malik reconsidering retiring? Here's what Olympic wrestler said after WFI suspension

Watch: '2-3 crore dedo', TV presenter's hilarious plea to KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, video goes viral

IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Centurion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy’s Rs 600000 crore firm loses major Rs 12500 deal, bad news comes after…

IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Centurion

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

8 remedies for relief from heartburn

Ways to manage hangover after Christmas New Year parties

8 winter spices that are good for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Worst Indian TV show is scene-by-scene copy of iconic series; not Naagin, Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss, Kyunki, YRKKH

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

Parineeti Chopra had initially been cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga later replaced her with Rashmika Mandanna.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is breaking records at the box office, having become the highest-grossing Indian A-rated film of all time. It’s cast, particularly Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, have earned praises for their performances, while the film’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna also received positive response. However, Rashmika was not the first choice for the role. In fact, Parineeti Chopra had been cast in the role of Geetanjali and her name still exists in the official title announcement video.

But Vanga eventually replaced Parineeti with Rashmika as he felt the former was not right for the role he had in mind. In a recent interview, the director opened up on that episode. Speaking with trade analyst Komal Nahta, Vanga said that when he revealed to Parineeti about his choice, she was upset but eventually understood the rationale behind the decision. “Actually, galati mera hi hai (the mistake is mine). I said, ‘Ho sake toh maaf karo mujhe (forgive me if you can).’,” Vanga said.

The director added that he had signed Parineeti over a year before the film went on floor but changed his mind later. He elaborated, “I signed her one and a half years before the shoot and for some reason, I didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Kuch kuch characters kuch kuch logo ko set nahi hota hai (It happens with some characters and some people).” The director did stress that all was well between him and Parineeti after all this though and the actress was pretty understanding.

Animal, a revenge drama, has been called one of the most violent Indian films ever. Starring Ranbir, Bobby, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, the film has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year. A sequel titled Animal Park has been announced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Winter Fest: Samsung S series 5G phone on Flipkart sale, get up to 50% discount

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, now owns Rs 95000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his business is...

Video of girl dancing at traffic signal for Instagram reel goes viral; internet reacts

COVID-19 surge in India: Check signs, symptoms of JN.1 variant

Noida news: Planning house party with alcohol? Check cost of occasional bar licence, online application process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE