Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son, wife’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘He was saying that…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals what his 7-year-old son liked the most in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has received a lot of criticism for its misogynistic and violent tone and at the same time, a section of society loved the film. Recently, the filmmaker revealed the reaction of his son and his wife after they watched the film.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked if his 7-year-old son has watched Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "We made a hard disc of those scenes which could not be shown, and cut it out. Then we showed a different edit of the film during New Year's. He saw the film but I have chopped all those A-rated scenes." He further talked about his reaction to the film and said, "He was saying that the underwear action scene was very funny (laughs)."

The filmmaker also opened up about his wife's reaction to the film and revealed that although his wife said that there was a lot of bloodshed in the film, she did not say anything about misogyny. He further said that he gets honest feedback for his films at home.

Animal turned out to be a blockbuster despite facing criticism from a section of society. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri among others in key roles. The revenge drama collected over Rs 900 crore worldwide and broke several box office records.

The film revolves around the story of a son who craves for his father's love and attention and returns from the US after an assassination attempt on his father and goes on a killing spree to find the person who tried to kill his father to seek validation from him. However, even after all this, he fails to get the love he wants from his father. Now, after the success of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to make its sequel which is titled Animal Park, and also gave a hint about the same in the movie.

