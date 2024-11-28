After receiving massive criticism for his movies, Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made another big comment on crticis and criticism.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has again taken a sharp jibe at critics. Sandeep and his films, especially Kabir Singh and Animal, have been huge money rakers, but they were panned by critics, categorising them as movies glorifying toxic masculinity. Sandeep has been vocal about hating critics and now he made another big statement about them.

Recently, Vanga and Ram Gopal Varma had a session, where they discussed each other work, and movies that inspired their craft. Sandeep admitted that he's in awe of RGV and had the guts to make small-budget Satya with new faces after delivering the blockbuster Rangeela. Even RGV shared his admiration for Vanga, and how his last directorial, led by Ranbir Kapoor threw pre-conceived notions into the dustbin.

The two directors interacted in Telugu and English. As the conversation gets intense, Sandeep requests RGV to get back to making one film that will silence his haters and critics. He told RGV, "I know you're on a different trip, but more than anything I want all critics to shut up. One film, one film sir. I don't even want them to write that 'RGV is back'. I want them to write 'RGV is RGV'."

Watch the explosive chat here

The Sarkar director discussed Animal at stretch, and he said that he couldn't connect with the father-son story. Varma added that for him, the character of Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir), connected with him the most. Ramu also asked Vanga if he could direct a film like Baahubali, and the latter said 'No'. However, when he further asked if he could make a better film than Baahubali, Vanga said, "I can try," leaving the audience and Varma impressed.

For the unversed, Sandeep is currently working on his Prabhas-starrer Spirit. He also has Ranbir's Animal Park in the pipeline. His last directorial earned Rs 900 crores worldwide.

