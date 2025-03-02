Sandeep Reddy Vanga defended his last film Animal for lacking logic, addressed the 'no-cops world' of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor film, and also leaked a major plotline of the sequel, Animal Park.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga admitted that his last film, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal had few illogical scenes. In the recent podcast with Komal Nahta, Sandeep also remarked about 'no cops' shown in the bloodbath of Ranbir's blockbuster. For the unversed, Ranbir is seen slaying 100s of men, and yet there was no police official.

Asked Sandeep about how far a filmmaker should take a cinematic liberty, or toy with logic, and he said, "There is no yardstick for it. Logically, (Ranvijay ko) itne bullet lage, heart transplant hua hai, jiske success rate is 1%. So that's one logic." He further added, " Many people ask me, cops nahi hai, cops nahin hai. Cops jaha hai, waha hai. I didn't want cops involved in this process, so I didn't. It's my world of showing one character going for the father."

Sandeep leaked a major point of Animal Park

The director continued defending himself, and revealed the only scene in Animal, where cops were shown. "When Kailash ji (Anil Kapoor's body double) gets murdered, you'll see a lot of cops there. But there's no cop who interferes."

In the conversation, Sandeep revealed a major character of Animal Park. "There is one guy, a CBI officer, but I want to show that in Part 2, toh isi liye idhar add nahi kiya hai. One CBI officer comes behind Ranbir Kapoor. But then I thought to use him in Part 2, as a surprise, of what happened here."

So it is confirmed that Ranbir's killing machine persona will face a strong opponent. There will be a law protector, who will question his act, and might become his biggest enemy after Aziz. For the unversed, Animal was released in cinemas on December 1, 2023. The film received mixed reviews, but it became the biggest blockbuster of Ranbir Kapoor, and grossed over Rs 900 crores worldwide. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

Also read: Kabir Singh meets Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga was 'convinced' to add Shahid Kapoor in Ranbir Kapoor's film, reveals why he dropped idea