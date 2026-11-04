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Sandeep Reddy Vanga breaks silence on being linked with Andhra chainsaw attack, slammed 'failed actors, parasites' for blaming his Animal

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Sandeep Reddy Vanga breaks silence on being linked with Andhra chainsaw attack, slammed 'failed actors, parasites' for blaming his Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit back at critics and haters for linking his Animal and even Dhurandhar with the horrific chainsaw attack at a school in Andhra Pradesh.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 03:18 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga breaks silence on being linked with Andhra chainsaw attack, slammed 'failed actors, parasites' for blaming his Animal
Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Image source: Twitter)
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Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit back at his critics who are linking his movie Animal to the gruesome chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student in Andhra Pradesh. Although Sandeep did not name anyone, Vanga's post is being seen as a response to those drawing parallels between the film and the incident. Soon after the attack, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee slammed movies like Animal and Dhurandhar, which promoted gruesome violence and influenced the audience in a wrong manner. 

Sandeep hit back at Dhruv Rathee? 

On X, Sandeep wrote a long note, stating that when a tragedy happens, it deserves empathy, not opportunism. Sandeep took a sly dig at Dhruv and wrote, "When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores." 

The Kabir Singh director further continued slamming actors who have connected his movie with the incident. Vanga added, "This is especially directed at those failed, frustrated, jobless male/female actors, a few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference." 

About the incident 

On October 31, 2026, a 21-year-old man named Hemanth walked into a classroom at a government high school in Raptadu, Andhra Pradesh, and brutally attacked a Class 10 girl with a chainsaw after she rejected his advances. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries to her head, face, and neck, and was later airlifted to Bengaluru for advanced surgeries. 

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

The attacker fled but was quickly arrested; he was subsequently shot and injured by police after he allegedly pulled a knife on officers during a crime scene recreation. The horrific incident drew widespread condemnation from top state officials, who ordered strict legal action and deployed mental health counselors to support the traumatized students and staff.

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