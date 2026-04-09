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Sandeep Reddy Vanga blasts Dhurandhar 2 haters, slams 'propaganda criticism', bashes writers, actors banking on it: 'Poora khet jalana padega'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the newest member to join Dhurandhar The Revenge fan club, and he has slammed the criticism in his unfiltered style.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 09, 2026, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga blasts Dhurandhar 2 haters, slams 'propaganda criticism', bashes writers, actors banking on it: 'Poora khet jalana padega'
Poster of Dhurandhar 2, Sandeep Reddy Vanga
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    Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grossed over Rs 1600 crore worldwide, but the politics of the film continues to spark debate. Amid the backlash of calling Dhurandhar 2 a 'pro-BJP propaganda', director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reviewed D2, giving a befitting reply to haters and trolls. On Wednesday night, the Animal director watched Dhurandhar 2 with Prabhas, and on Thursday, he dropped his thoughts about the film, in the proper Sandeep Reddy Vanga style: Unfiltered and raw. 

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed Dhurandhar haters

    On X, Sandeep penned his views and slammed the writers and actors who have built their careers while riding on propaganda, but criticised Ranveer's blockbuster. He wrote, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mocks Dhurandhar. You don’t get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to Mock. Don’t know when truth started getting labelled as propaganda...... strange times." 

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's advice to Ranveer and Aditya 

    The Kabir Singh director further added that the naysayers won't stop defaming their efforts, and they have come up stronger, "COMING TO THE POINT.....I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial.
    Yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega… Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega.Watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film."  

    Also read: Dhurandhar 2 lands in big trouble, Trimurti Films sued makers of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster for this reason, controversy explained

    Internet reaction to Sandeep's review 

    Netizens have mixed feelings for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's tweet. While a majority of them applauded Vanga. Another section criticised him for 'promoting lies'. A netizen wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 is a fantastic movie. I have one question for you, Vanga: why are you watching it after 20 days? Just to get some fresh limelight or to create debate around the industry?" Another netizen wrote, "We need more films like Dhurandhar in the coming days stemming out of honesty and conviction. Meanwhile, let's see what Aditya Dhar cooks next with the Chandragupta Maurya/Immortal Ashwathama film." One of the netizens wrote, "It is propaganda. Any person having a common sense can easily make out. Shut up and sit down." On the work front, Sandeep will be bringing Spirit with Prabhas. The film is slated for 2027 release. 

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