Upset over an actor leaking details of his upcoming film Spirit to the media, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has called out the actor publicly, questioning if this is what their idea of feminism truly stands for.

Posting on social media platform X, the Animal director wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...."

The filmmaker also went on to say, "Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft and for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

He ended his post with a suggestion to the actor. He said, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Next time, tell the whole story... Because it doesn't make a difference to me!) #dirtyPRgames."

The director's statement comes in the wake of news reports that claimed that actress Deepika Padukone had opted out of his eagerly-awaited 'Spirit', featuring pan Indian star Prabhas in the lead. However, there was no official announcement about Deepika ever having been a part of the project.

A couple of days ago, Vanga had officially announced Tripti Dimri as the female lead of the film. He wrote, "The female lead for my film is now official" and posted a Spirit poster that had Tripti's name written in nine languages.

Tripti, responding to the development, had said, "Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @imvangasandeep. Honoured to be a part of your vision #Prabhas @TSeries @VangaPictures."

