'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer: Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor star in an intriguing, twisted tale

The trailer for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out. The film has finally got a release date and just a few days before it, the makers have unveiled the trailer. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in titular roles. The film showcases an intriguing tale between two strangers and how they are trapped with each other away from home. Interestingly, this is the third outing of Parineeti and Arjun after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

The trailer starts with Parineeti as Sandeep Kaur running from her office and asking Arjun, a Haryanvi Police named Pinky Dahiya for help. He is asked to handle her case as she is onto something but ends up eloping with her. They end up reaching the Indo-Nepal border where they start living at a traditional couple's house. The couple's role is played by Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. The trailer shows us if both have cruel intentions or are they meant to be together.

Check out the trailer for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar below:

The film is directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. Moreover, the music is given by Anu Malik while the background score is composed by the filmmaker himself.

Earlier, while talking about Dibakar and Parineeti, Arjun had said, "It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co-actor. Dibakar Banerjee is one of the torchbearers of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can’t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon."

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on March 20, 2020.