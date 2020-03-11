'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' title track: Arjun Kapoor gives major 'Chokra Jawaan' vibe in this Anu Malik song

The first song from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out and it's the title track. Titled 'Faraar', the video has Arjun Kapoor, a rough and tough guy showing his dancing skills. Within a few seconds, we see Arjun reminding us instantly of his dance from his debut film, Ishaqzaade which is 'Chokra Jawaan' song. 'Faraar' song starts with Arjun doing a dance step which surprises Parineeti Chopra who is sitting in the audience.

It also has them eloping together and travelling by train. Apart from Arjun's dance at a wedding scene, the song gives away slight about the storyline of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Both Parineeti and Arjun are seen at loggerheads but still together to escape from the wrongdoings they might have committed or not.

Check out 'Faraar' song video below:

The track is sung by Anu Malik and the music is also composed by him. He has also penned the lyrics along with Dibaker Banerjee.

The trailer for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was unveiled a few days ago. The film is finally releasing after two years in the making. It was delayed a couple of times and now the makers unveiled the final release date which is March 20, 2020.

The movie marks the first outing of Parineeti and Arjun with DIbaker and their third outing with each other after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The edgy thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is produced by Dibaker himself and is being released under Aditya Chopra's home banner Yash Raj Films.