'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar': Massive secret from Parineeti Chopra-Arjun Kapoor's film revealed with final release date

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor who starred in two films till now have one more movie lined up for release. Yes, we are talking about much delayed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The shooting for the film was wrapped two years back and was expected to release in August 2018. Then it was announced that the film will hit the screens in March 2019. Now, finally, after a year it has got a release date.

Yes, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to release on March 20, 2020. The film is directed and produced by Dibaker Banerjee and is of the thriller genre. It has been extensively shot in Indo-Nepal border. In the film, Arjun plays the role of a Haryanvi cop, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world. Along with the release date, the makers have also unveiled a massive secret. Parineeti will be seen as Sandeep Kaur, while Arjun as Pinky Dahiya.

Check it out below:

Earlier while talking about the delay of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a source had told DNA After Hrs in 2018, "Aditya Chopra is reportedly not too happy with the rough cut. So, he has asked the team to reshoot a few portions and re-edit it. Now, Arjun and Pari will have to give fresh dates for the additional shoot. Hence, the movie’s release has been rescheduled to March 3 next year."

While talking about Dibaker and Parineeti, Arjun had said, "It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co-actor. Dibakar Banerjee is one of the torchbearers of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can’t wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon."