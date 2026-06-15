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Sanchita Ugale's suicide has connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise? Her brother makes SHOCKING statement: 'This industry put lot of pressure'

Sanchita Ugale's brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has made a shocking statement on his sister's demise, creating a connection with Sushant Singh Rajput.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 05:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sanchita Ugale's suicide has connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise? Her brother makes SHOCKING statement: 'This industry put lot of pressure'
Sanchita Ugale, Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Twitter, Instagram)
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Chhaava actress Sanchita Ugale's brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has made a shocking statement on his sister's demise, alleging a connection between her suicide and the shocking demise of Bollywood actor Sushanth Singh Rajput. In an interview with IANS, Akash stressed that both his sister and Sushant were facing immense pressure from the industry, which ultimately led them to take a drastic step. The biggest coincidence between their demise is that they pass away on the same date, 6 years apart.

Akash Ugale blames the film industry for Sanchita's demise

Akash asserted that Sanchita Ugale's last social media handle was about Sushant Singh Rajput. On Sunday, Sanchita posted a reel on Instagram, which was written— It's again 14 June, remembering Sushanth on his death anniversary. Akash told the portal, "He committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that's what I'm saying."

Akash emphasised that Sanchita died due to suicide

Explaining the connection between the two demises of young actors, 6 years apart, Akash added, "Just 1 day ago, meaning yesterday, she posted an Instagram reel in which it was written— 'It's again 14 June'. This means that 14th June is happening again, and yesterday she also committed suicide."

Also read: Who was Sanchita Ugale? 22 year old actress, who passed away due to suicide, was part of this Rs 800 crore blockbuster with Vicky Kaushal

Aksah requested Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, and Draupadi Murmu for action

Finally, Akash requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to give them justice to Sanchita's death. He said, "So, I request my country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, my state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, to please take note of this incident."

About Sanchita Ugale

Sanchita Ugale died by suicide at her residence in Aachole Village, in Nalasopara East, Mumbai, on Sunday between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June 2020. As per the postmortem report, he died of asphyxia due to hanging.

(With inputs from IANS)

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