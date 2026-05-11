Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal return on screen together after 9 years, not for TV show, but for this project

Sanaya and Mohit are reuniting on the screen after 9 years, and they will be seen vertical microdrama, Qubool Hai.

Television actors and real-life couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal will reunite on the screen for a new show. The collaboration holds special relevance because it will bring the couple together on a project after 9 years. The husband-wife duo's last on-screen outing was Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008), and they later participated in Nach Baliye (2017). Now, they'll share screen space in the upcoming vertical microdrama, Qubool Hai, on Kuku TV.

Sanaya on reuniting with Mohit on screen

As shared with ETimes, Sanaya said that working with Mohit now feels 'much easier than' during Miley Jab Hum Tum days. She added, "Mohit and I as individuals were different in terms of our working pace and temperament. But this time, I was pleasantly surprised to see that we were in sync. We have been together for 17 years now, and somewhere, we have become like each other. It is easier to work with him now than it was back then. Today, there is a sense of understanding."

Mohit on exploring new horizons for creativity

Speaking about exploring vertical microdrama, Mohit said, "The format looked very interesting, and the story looked good, so we thought, why not take it up? We haven’t done a vertical microdrama before. It’s a new space, and that makes it exciting."

Why Sanaya and Mohit stepped away from the limelight

The couple also emphasised why they decided to step away from the limelight. Mohit said that fame was never the driving force behind their career choices. He and Sanaya never cared so much about stardom. We just genuinely liked acting. The craft was always their passion.

Sanaya also added, "I was never someone who got into this industry for fame or stardom. Even when I was very young, I had the understanding that all of this is temporary. Today, somebody is relevant; tomorrow, they are not. I was working towards the craft. So when work slowed down, of course, it sucked because who doesn’t want to wake up every day and do something they love? But did I miss the stardom? No."