Actor Harshvardhan Rane on Sunday thanked viewers for their love after his film "Sanam Teri Kasam" crossed its initial box office collection in just two days of re-release in theatres.

Also starring Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, the romance drama released in 2016 but didn't perform well at the box office. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film was re-released in cinemas on Friday. It has earned Rs 11.36 crore by Saturday.

Rane shared the box office update on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the audience. "ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER RECORD!!! #Sanam Terikasam is breaking records on its second day! Thank you for the love and support! #Sanam TeriKasam #Day2 #BoxOffice #LoveStory #Bollywood #ReRelease," he wrote in the caption.

According to the actor's posts, "Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs 5.14 crore (net) at the box office on Friday and went on to earn Rs 6.22 crore on Saturday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 11.36 crore.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 25 crore, the film earned Rs 8 crore at the box office when it released in 2016. Actors John Abraham and Arjun Rampal congratulated Rane on social media. "Finally @harshvardhanrane you have got your due,' wrote Abraham on his Instagram Story.. Abraham produced 2022's "Tara vs Bilal starring Rane. "So so happy for @harshvardhanrane @deepakmukut @hunarmukut for this.

Harshvardhan has been manifesting this since I have known him. A true example of if you desire something purely with a pure heart, the universe listens. #sanamterikasam (sic)," Rampal, who worked with Rane in 2018's "Paltan", said. Soham Rockstar Productions, one of the banners behind the film, last year announced the sequel of "Sanam Teri Kasam".

