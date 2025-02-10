Harshvardhan Rane's Sanam Teri Kasam and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar have earned more than Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar in the opening weekend at the box office.

On February 7, multiple films released in the Indian theatres. These included a couple of new releases including Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar, and a couple of re-releases including Christopher Nolan's Interstellar and Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam. Interestingly, both the re-releases films have earned more money than the new films at the box office in the opening weekend.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam had flopped at the box office in 2016 when it earned just Rs 9 crore in its entire theatrical run. After 9 years, the film saw audiences storming the theatres during its re-release, and the Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane-starrer earned Rs 15.50 crore in the opening weekend.

Headlined by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, the epic science fiction drama Interstellar came out in 2014. The Christopher Nolan directorial has become a cult classic over the years and is now seeing a limited re-release at the IMAX screens in India for just one week from February 7 to February 14. For the first three days, Interstellar has earned Rs 9 crore in India.

On the other hand, Loveyapa, which stars Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, had just managed to earn Rs 4.55 crore in its opening weekend. The romantic comedy, directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha-fame, is the official remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.

Headlined by Himesh Reshammiya, the musical action film Badass Ravikumar is helmed by Keith Gomes in his directorial debut. The film, which also stars Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari, earned Rs 6.15 crore in its opening weekend. Badass Ravikumar is a spinoff of the 2014 film The Xpose. All the box office numbers are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.