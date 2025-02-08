Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani tied the knot with each in Lahore on February 5.

Famous Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, whose only Bollywood film has been the 2016 romantic tragedy Sanam Teri Kasam with Harshvardhan Rane, tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani in a traditional Muslim wedding in Lahore on February 5, 2025. The actors have shared dreamy pictures of their wedding on their Instagram.

Now, a video from their wedding festivities has gone viral on social media, in which Ameer is seen dancing to popular Bollywood song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. In the clip, Ameer is seen repeating the song's hook steps before going to his bride Mawra and hugging her. The clip has shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Ameer’s dance performance for Mawra and their hug at the end."

The original track featured Salman Khan and Kajol; was sung by Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurthy; composed by Jatin-Lalit; and written by Sameer for the 1998 romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The blockbuster film, that marked Karan Johar's directorial debut also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the leading roles.

Ameer’s dance performance for Mawra and their hug at the end #MawraAmeerHoGayi pic.twitter.com/fqyRcLOayY — (@rayainalif) February 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane's Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in the theatres on Friday, Februray 7. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film has been seeing a tremendous response in the theatres. In its original run in 2016, the film had flopped at the box office and only earned Rs 9 crore.

On its first day of re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam earned Rs 4.50 crore, which is 50% of its entire theatrical box office collection 9 years ago. It is the biggest opening for a re-released Bollywood film in India. The Harshvardhan Rane film also beat the two new releases, Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar and Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa.