While fans of Shraddha Kapoor were elated with her name being suggested for Sanam Teri Kasam 2, a section of netizens reacted negatively, stating that the sequel would flop if they replaced Shraddha with Mawra Hocane.

Ever since Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in cinemas, the director-duo, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, have expressed to expand the film franchise with a sequel. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, when they were asked if they would consider casting Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead of the Sanam Teri Kasam 2, Vinay and Radhika happily accepted the suggestion, and even asked the portal to tag her.

Sanam Teri Kasam ends with the death of Saru (Mawra Hocane) in Inder's (Harshvardhan Rane) arms. So there will likely be a new lady in Inder's life. However, Vinay and Radhika's excitement for Shraddha has left the internet divided. Fans of Stree 2 star are elated to know that she's been considered for the love story. A certain section of netizens predict that the film will flop if Kapoor leads it. An internet user wrote, "Hum dekhne hi nahi jayenge over acting ki dukan ko. Only Mawra and Harsh are best." Another internet user wrote, "Please Kartik Aaryan ko maat lena he ruined all the masterpiece movies." One of the internet users wrote, "Only Harsh and Mawra best choice for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 mein dono hone chahiye."

Shraddha fans jump in defence, a netizen wrote, "Pakistani actors are banned in India, that's why Mawra can't come in part 2." Another netizen wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor is a perfect choice." One of the netizens wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor has done Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain movie. So definitely she can play such characters very easily."

Vinay Sapru on Salman Khan joining Sanam Teri Kasam 2?

In an interview with DNA India, Vinay also shared his thoughts about Salman Khan joining Sanam Teri Kasam 2. He said, "Salman has been a great help for us. Woh apni marzi ke maalik hai, par agar woh aa jayenge toh phir sone pe suhaaga ho jayega." Vinay also spills the beans of Part 2, and says "Jab hum Part One likh rahe the, tabhi Part Two bhi likhna start kar diya tha. Ab story ready hai, humne iske 3-4 gaane bhi ready kar liye hai. Jaha Part One khatam hoti hai, wohi se Part 2 shuru hogi."

