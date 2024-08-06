Sanam Saeed opens up about Pakistani actors not being allowed to work in India: 'When Indian actors feel...'

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed feels that Indians are her 'long-lost siblings.'

Pakistani star Sanam Saeed, known in India for her role in Zindagi Gulzar Hai with Fawad Khan, feels a strong connection with her Indian fans, whom she sees as 'long-lost siblings.'

The actress hasn't yet had the chance to visit or work in India. Sanam is returning to mainstream drama with Zindagi’s new show Barzakh, reuniting with Fawad Khan after 12 years. The Zindagi channel has played a key role in bringing Pakistani shows to Indian audiences.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, on being asked about Indians, she stated, “They're like my long lost siblings. We just grew up in different homes. Essentially, we are of the same land, same blood in many ways, but we just grew up differently over the years. It was nice to reconnect with those long-lost siblings."

She added, "For Indians more so than us. Because we are accustomed to Indian cultures and we are used to seeing what Indians are like through Bollywood and Star Plus. But Indians had not seen us. It was this really beautiful exchange that happened (through Zindagi) where people's eyes were opened up and Indian people really got an insight into their long lost siblings."

In 2016, after the Uri attack, cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan began to impact the entertainment industry. This strain affected their relationships and halted the exchange of talent between the two countries.

The actress stated, "I never came to India to work, so I cannot say that I miss it because I haven't experienced it. But with time, things will happen. Sanam mentioned, “This is a big enough deal that Zee collaborates with us and that we have this cross-cultural exchange. The fact that we are on Indian OTT platforms is quite a huge feat in itself… Baki when actors from the other side of the border feel confident and safe enough to act with us, and things change, then that exchange will definitely happen”.

“Because it has happened before. We have had festivals where we have had Indian actors come to Pakistan and be a part of the festival. We have had our superstars go to India and act. So, it's just a matter of time when art and culture can merge again,” the actress collaborated.

