Sana Khan's epic fall in a pool in Maldives captured by husband Anas Saiyad, video goes VIRAL - watch

Former TV star Sana Khan is currently enjoying some quality time with her husband Anas Saiyad in the picturesque island nation of the Maldives.

Days ago, the couple jetted off to the holiday destination and have been since updating their fans with photos and videos from their luxurious stay. From posing by the beachside, waking up to breakfast with a stunning beach view, to enjoying pool time, Sana and Anas have been making most of their time together.

On Wednesday, Sana shared a video clip on her verified Instagram handle which captured her epic fall in the pool as she sat on a giant inflatable duck while in the pool. The video showing Sana hilariously falling in the pool while trying to balance herself has gone viral on the internet. The moment of course, was captured by her husband.

"Timing toh dekho mere fall ki Allah ki kudrat pe It’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance @anas_saiyad20," Sana captioned the post.

On November 20, Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad. She published a photo of herself on social media and announced her marriage. This surprise wedding announcement caught her fans off guard. Before her marriage, Sana had announced that she was quitting showbiz to follow the path of the 'creator' and to serve humanity.