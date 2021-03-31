Sana Khan relishes 24K gold plated coffee, shares photos of breakfast at Burj Khalifa with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad

Former actress Sana Khan quit showbiz last year in October. Soon after, in November, she left everyone surprised when a video of her with a Gujrat-based diamond merchant, Mufti Anas Saiyad, both walking down a flight of stairs hand-in-hand replying to congratulatory messages by near and dear ones and cutting a wedding cake, surfaced on the internet.

Sana had tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad in an intimate ceremony. She later shared pictures from all her wedding ceremonies on her Instagram handle and have been since keeping her fans updated about her fabulous life with Anas.

Currently, the actress is holidaying in Dubai with her loving husband who took her on a surprise breakfast date.

On Wednesday, Sana shared pictures of the same and wrote how her husband opted for the best location in Dubai to give a surprise. Her Instagram location tag read 'Atmosphere at The Burj Khalifa'.

For the unversed, it's on the 122nd floor of the World's Tallest Building and gives a picturesque view of the entire city.

Sana's Instagram pictures revealed that for breakfast, her husband ordered a 24K gold-infused coffee, sunny side up eggs with salad, fruits, pastries, croissants and more. Along with the series of photos and clips of the delectable food and drink items, Sana also shared a photo of herself with her husband.

For the caption, Sana wrote, "When ur husband surprise's u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA That gold plated coffee @anas_saiyad20.. JazakAllah khair Iqbal bhai for this beautiful arrangement ... #sanakhan #sanaanas #dubai #atmosphere #burjkhalifa."

Sana and Anas exchanged the wedding vows on November 20.