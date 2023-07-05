Sana Khan-Mufti Anas Saiyad blessed with a baby boy, thank everyone for 'love and dua'

Sana Khan-Mufti Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan-Mufti Anas Saiyad, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and revealed that they are now blessed with a baby boy. Sanan shared an adorable video and penned a thankful note to her well-wishers.

She wrote, “May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours.”

Take a look:

Social media users congratulated the couple, one of them wrote, “MUBARAK ho HAZRAT.” The second one said, “Mashallah Allah bless the little one. Ameen.” The third one said, “Many congratulations! Allah Humma Barik Lahu.” The fourth one said, “Bohot bohot Mubarak ho.”

For the unversed, Sana Khan has worked in several films including Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. She was also one of the top contestants on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 6. However, she left the industry in 2020 and got married to Mufti Anas in 2020.

Earlier, in a video, the actress can be heard saying, “In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah's message that I could see through his signs.”

While speaking about how everything changed in her life, Sana said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful.”