FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Amitabh Bachchan Death Threat: 'Bach Gaye...' Big B's Message After Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested

Amitabh Bachchan Death Threat: 'Bach Gaye...' Big B's Message After Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested

Jammu Kashmir News: Lashkar Terrorist Lateef Bhat, Linked To CRPF Camp Attack Killed In Encounter

Jammu Kashmir News: Lashkar Terrorist Lateef Bhat, Linked To CRPF Camp Attack Killed In Encounter

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence Of Two Convicts, Grants Bail In Rape Case

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Suspends Life Sentence Of Two Convicts, Grants Bail In Rape Case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature, alien action film to release in May 2027

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the alien action thriller film Samuk will release in theatres worldwide on May 28, 2027. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the film also stars Rukmini Maitr, Viineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu and Rajat Kapoor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature, alien action film to release in May 2027
Samuk release date and first look out
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar is set to take on a monstrous new threat in his upcoming film Samuk. The makers have unveiled the film's first look, offering a glimpse of the actor on a mission to hunt down a mysterious creature that appears to pose a threat to humanity. The film's first glimpse also reveals its release date.

Samuk first look details

The film's first look has Akshay dressed in a dark suit, holding a firearm and taking aim at an unseen target in a dense, mist-covered forest. It also offers a glimpse of the creature he appears to be pursuing. With a grotesque face, a monstrous jaw and sharp, jagged teeth, the unidentified being looks far from human, with a dark, viscous substance dripping from its mouth.

Accompanying the reveal, the makers shared the tagline, "The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn’t an option." The glimpse suggests that Akshay's character is up against a dangerous creature, with the mission seemingly centred on preventing a larger threat to humanity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Samuk release date and crew

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Rukmini Maitr, Viineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu and Rajat Kapoor. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, Samuk is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 28, 2027. The alien action film is directed by Kanishk Varma, who has previously helmed films and series including Glory, Sanak, Inside Edge, and Shoorveer.

Samuk's Hollywood technical team

The film has brought on board several international technicians for its creature design and action sequences. Hollywood creature FX designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on major franchise films, has designed and created the film's alien creature. British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber has handled the action.

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Sunday

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Modi-Trump Meeting In Manila: 5 Big issues India-US may discuss, from China to trade deal
Modi-Trump Talks In Manila :China, tariffs, trade deal, defence- 5 key issues
Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Jay Shah for his reappointment as ICC Chairman: 'Your leadership is greatly appreciated'
Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Jay Shah for his reappointment as ICC Chairman
Who was Latief Bhat? Lashkar terrorist responsible for attack on CRPF camp, killed in Kulgam encounter
Who was Latief Bhat? Lashkar terrorist responsible for attack on CRPF camp
Vote Chori Row: Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc submit 48 questions to SC, seek answers from CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc submit 48 questions to SC, seek answers from CEC
Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature, alien action film to release in May 2027
Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement