Samuk first look out: Akshay Kumar to hunt down monstrous creature, alien action film to release in May 2027

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the alien action thriller film Samuk will release in theatres worldwide on May 28, 2027. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the film also stars Rukmini Maitr, Viineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu and Rajat Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar is set to take on a monstrous new threat in his upcoming film Samuk. The makers have unveiled the film's first look, offering a glimpse of the actor on a mission to hunt down a mysterious creature that appears to pose a threat to humanity. The film's first glimpse also reveals its release date.

Samuk first look details

The film's first look has Akshay dressed in a dark suit, holding a firearm and taking aim at an unseen target in a dense, mist-covered forest. It also offers a glimpse of the creature he appears to be pursuing. With a grotesque face, a monstrous jaw and sharp, jagged teeth, the unidentified being looks far from human, with a dark, viscous substance dripping from its mouth.

Accompanying the reveal, the makers shared the tagline, "The enemy isn’t human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn’t an option." The glimpse suggests that Akshay's character is up against a dangerous creature, with the mission seemingly centred on preventing a larger threat to humanity.

Samuk release date and crew

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Rukmini Maitr, Viineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu and Rajat Kapoor. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, Samuk is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on May 28, 2027. The alien action film is directed by Kanishk Varma, who has previously helmed films and series including Glory, Sanak, Inside Edge, and Shoorveer.

Samuk's Hollywood technical team

The film has brought on board several international technicians for its creature design and action sequences. Hollywood creature FX designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on major franchise films, has designed and created the film's alien creature. British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber has handled the action.

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