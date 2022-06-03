Samrat Prithviraj Twitter review: Fans laud Akshay Kumar starrer, call it 'mammoth visual spectacle'

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, is out today, June 3, and the first reviews are in. Loyal fans took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the flick. The Akshay Kumar-starrer tells the narrative of Prithviraj Chauhan, the great warrior ruler.

Fans have praised Akshay Kumar's performance as Samrat Prithviraj on Twitter. While Akshay plays the renowned warrior who fought bravely against Muhammad of Ghor in the film. Sanyogita, King Prithviraj Chauhan's sweetheart, is played by Manushi Chhillar.

He requested to keep those moments as a surprise because while watching the film, "those moments would blow their minds away". "A humble request to everyone watching the film #SamratPrithviraj in theatres tomorrow. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June!"

Akshay captioned his Instagram post. "The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India`s bravest king`s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it`s an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth." posted the `Khiladi` actor on his social media handle."



“Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly ONLY on the big screen from tomorrow!" Akshay added.