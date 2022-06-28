Samrat Prithviraj OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's period drama

Samrat Prithviraj OTT release: Read on to know when and where you can watch Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar starrer film.

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role turned out to be a box office failure as the period film, estimated to have been made on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, managed to collect approximately Rs 85 crore at the box office.

It is clear that the moviegoers completely rejected the film in theatres and thus, Samrat Prithviraj is releasing on the Amazon Prime Video India within one month of its release. Released on June 3 alongside Adivi Sesh's Major ana Kamal Haasan's Vikram, the film will be out on the streaming platform on July 1.

Taking to its social media handles, the Prime Video India shared the details along with a film's poster and captioned the same as the heroic tale of a fearless leader #SamratPrithvirajOnPrime, July 1.

The Yash Raj Productions' film marked the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who played Prithviraj's love interest, Princess Sanyogita, in the film. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, she had opened up about the biggest challenge of playing a historical character in her debut film.



"I think the fact that people already have a perception and an idea of who she was and what she was like and you have to match up with that perception in your first film. I remember when I started out, people told me you are not going to be compared with a debutant, you are going to get compared with established actresses who have done periodic roles in historical films. I think that was a very big challenge for me", Manushi told DNA.

Apartfrom the two main leads, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij play the pivotal roles of Kaka Kanha, Chand Bardai, Jaichand, and Muhammad Ghori in Samrat Prithviraj.